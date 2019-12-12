Floralia Arrangers Guild, member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. entertained and decorated for the Christmas season at the Keystone Care Center on December 4th.
Members decorated the Christmas tree at the care center while Faye Nolan played Christmas music to entertain the residents. Each year members make tree decorations using materials from nature. Paula Frazier and Jackie Werner showed members how to use dried maple tree seeds to make dragonfly ornaments which were made at a November workshop. Strings of red cranberries were put on the Christmas tree to add color. Dried hydrangea blooms spray painted holiday colors were added to complete the tree decorations. Jackie and Paula also designed the containers that were used to make centerpieces, and members added evergreen, pine cones, dried sticks and holiday ornaments to create centerpiece arrangements for the resident's dining room tables.
We shared the afternoon playing bingo and serving a holiday dessert to the residents and their guests. This special seasonal event is always enjoyed by the residents and our garden club members. Nine members helped with this project.
On December 5th eight of our members went to the Whiskey River Grill in Palo to have lunch and celebrate Christmas.
As a garden club service project, members donated table centerpieces they had created for a Christmas Community event in Van Home. These Christmas centerpieces were given away as door prizes to several people who attended this holiday event.