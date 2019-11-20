Floralia Arrangers Guild, member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. met on Nov. 13 at the home of Winifred Nolan. Six members were present and answered roll call, “Ideas to use for next year’s garden club program.”
President Pat Franzenburg conducted the meeting. Members read the Conservation Pledge, and Carla Albertsen read the secretary’s report.
Committee members who are decorating the planters on Van Home Main Street for the Christmas holiday are Janet Knaack, Leslie Baumhoefener, Paula Frazier, Jackie Werner, Carla Albertsen and Winifred Nolan.
Members will meet on December 4th at the Keystone Care Center to entertain for Christmas and decorate the resident’s tree. We will also bring Christmas centerpieces to decorate the dining room tables for the holidays. Members volunteered to bring items for bingo prizes and food for the holiday dessert served to the residents.
For the workshop, Paula Frazier and Jackie Werner provided materials for members to make Christmas ornaments using materials from nature. Members also designed holiday centerpiece arrangements for the Keystone Care Center’s dining room tables.
Plans were made to go out to lunch in Palo on Dec. 5 to celebrate Christmas.