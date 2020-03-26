The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its 2020 football schedules for all schools in the state Thursday morning.
After wrapping up the regular season with their heated rivalry, Vinton-Shellsburg and Benton will instead begin the year with an opening-week matchup at Benton on Aug. 28. The Bobcats won last season's finale against the Vikings in a 31-28 come-from-behind thriller to finish the regular season 8-1 before dropping in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Vikings finished the season 3-6 despite senior Jose Wilson's career day of 108 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and a 30-yard touchdown pass to fellow classmate Sam Griffith.
Union will get its season started the same night at home against Oelwein. The Knights haven't played the Huskies since Sept. 15, 2017, when Union beat them 58-0 on the road. The Knights will wrap up their season at Vinton-Shellsburg's presumed Senior Night on Oct. 23. Union defeated the Vikings 13-0 on a wet, cold Senior Night last season behind senior Brandon Tompkins' two touchdown passes and 45 yards rushing.
Center Point-Urbana will also begin its new season at home against in-conference foe Independence before traveling to Benton (Sept. 11) and Vinton-Shellsburg (Oct. 16). The Mustangs blanked the Stormin' Pointers in their midseason matchup back on Sept. 20, 2019, 42-0.
Belle Plaine rounds out the teams starting the year off at home when it takes on Lisbon on Aug. 28. The Plainsmen dropped to the Lions 36-26 after a wild third quarter saw 36 total points scored and Belle Plaine fall into a 22-point hole. The Plainsmen fought back with a pair of scores in the fourth thanks to junior Luke DeMeulenaere's 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns, but couldn't come any closer. The Plaismen also started last season's 7-3 campaign at home with a 44-6 win over Lynville-Sully, which will be the penultimate game on Belle Plaine's schedule.
Vinton-Shellsburg
Aug. 28 @ Benton
Sept. 4 vs. Columbus Catholic
Sept. 11 vs. Oelwein
Sept. 18 @ Anamosa
Sept. 25 vs. South Tama
Oct. 2 @ Mount Vernon
Oct. 9 @ Solon
Oct. 16 vs. Center Point-Urbana
Oct. 23 vs. Union
Benton
Aug. 28 vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 4 @ Williamsburg
Sept. 11 vs. Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 18 @ South Tama
Sept. 25 vs. Oskaloosa
Oct. 2 @ Clear Creek-Amana
Oct. 9 vs. Grinnell
Oct. 16 @ Newton
Oct. 23 @ Xavier
Center Point-Urbana
Aug. 28 vs. Independence
Sept. 4 vs. Marion
Sept. 11 @ Benton
Sept. 18 @ Maquoketa
Sept. 25 vs. Mount Vernon
Oct. 2 vs. Union
Oct. 9 @ South Tama
Oct. 16 @ Vinton-Shellsburg
Oct. 23 vs. Solon
Union
Aug. 28 vs. Oelwein
Sept. 4 @ Charles City
Sept. 11 vs. Hudson
Sept. 18 @ Independence
Sept. 25 vs. Solon
Oct. 2 @ Center Point-Urbana
Oct. 9 @ Mount Vernon
Oct. 16 vs. South Tama
Oct. 23 @ Vinton-Shellsburg
Belle Plaine
Aug. 28 vs. Lisbon
Sept. 4 @ Pekin
Sept. 11 vs. Highland
Sept. 18 @ Wapsie Valley
Sept. 25 vs. North Tama
Oct. 2 @ BCLUW
Oct. 9 vs. North Mahaska
Oct. 16 vs. Lynnville-Sully
Oct. 23 @ Grundy Center