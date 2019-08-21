VINTON _ Former Navy Admiral and Congressman, presidential candidate Joe Sestak marched in Vinton’s Sesquicentennial Parade on Saturday, Aug. 17, alongside local Democrats.
Sestak, who entered the race in late June – delaying his announcement because of his daughter’s brain cancer – visited Vinton for the second time, after organizing an event there with Benton County Democrats on July 26 at La Reyna.
“I love running in parades,” Sestak said, as he passed from one parade-watcher to another. “I’ve now run in ten, all across Iowa, and shaken over 30,000 hands. And whether people are Democrats, Republicans or independents, almost everyone is friendly and respectful, and many say ’Thank you for your service’ — Iowa nice!”
Rosemary Schwartz, Chair of the Benton County Democrats, said it was a pleasure to have Admiral Sestak return to Vinton: “Local Democrats appreciate the opportunity to hear from all the candidates. Admiral Sestak’s first visit provided Democrats the opportunity to have an in depth conversation detailing his concerns for our country and his ideas to address those issues.”
Samantha Fults, who is in the Naval ROTC at Iowa State University, commented that, “The Admiral took an interest in explaining what to expect when I join the Navy, as well as in student life here in Iowa. I was particularly interested in his national security policies and how he could also speak about hog farms and the changes that have occurred over the years, which is an important issue in this part of Iowa.”
Sestak says he’ll be back in Vinton again, and looks forward to exploring the city more — maybe when he’s not as sweaty and has time to stop into one of the local coffee places for a cup of Joe!