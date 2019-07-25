AMES, Iowa – Proper transportation can prevent bruising and improve the health status and meat quality of cattle delivered to harvest. Beef Quality Assurance Transportation is a new program that provides information for farmers and professional truckers who are involved with transporting cattle.
In light of the fact that BQAT certification will be required by several major packers beginning Jan. 1, 2020, Iowa Beef Center has scheduled three BQAT trainings in mid-August for both commercial truckers and farmer/feeders who deliver cattle direct to packers.
By using best practices, transporters can save the beef industry millions of dollars each year. The certification program covers many topics including cattle handling guidelines and diagrams, loading/unloading, hot/cold weather factors, evaluating cattle before loading and biosecurity, according to Beth Doran, extension beef specialist with Iowa State University.
“Transportation quality assurance plays a critical role in the health and welfare of cattle,” Doran said. “When a transporter has this certification, they demonstrate to the consumer that they are taking care to keep cattle as healthy and safe as possible.”
BQAT trainings will be held:
• Friday, Aug. 9, 1- 3 p.m. with meal provided at noon; Carroll County Extension oﬃce, 1205 West U.S. Highway 30, Suite G, Carroll. RSVP by Aug. 6 to Erika Lundy, ellundy@iastate.edu or the Carroll County Extension oﬃce, 712-792-2364.
• Monday, Aug. 12, noon — 3 p.m. with meal provided at noon; Buzzy’s Bar and Grill, 414 Main St., Welton. RSVP by Aug. 8 to Denise Schwab, 319-472-4739 or dschwab@iastate.edu.
• Tuesday, Aug. 13,1:30 — 3:30 p.m. with light refreshments provided; Terrace View Event Center, 230 St. Andrews Way, Sioux Center. RSVP by Aug. 9 to Beth Doran, 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.
There is no cost to attend. However, preregistration is requested to plan for adequate food and supplies. Tyson and Cargill are helping fund the sessions. The Iowa BQA Program is funded by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Beef Checkoff; education is delivered by Iowa Beef Center extension specialists. See more information on BQAT on the IBIC website at https://www.iabeef.org/cattlemens-corner/iowa-bqa.