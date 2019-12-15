Dear Citizens of Belle Plaine:
MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Or if you prefer:
HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON!
I hope we remember the reason for the season.
Congratulations, BPCDC & volunteers for a great Belle Plaine Old Fashion Christmas. A lot of time & effort went into adding to this annual celebration, and I would say that you truly hit it out of the park. If you missed the parade, the tree lighting, turning on the tree lights, Santa’s Workshop, & the many other items that took place on Saturday, November 30, then you missed a good community celebration. (Also, small business Saturday.) Again, thanks to all those who were involved in that part of decorating the downtown
(City workers, BPCDC, & others) & a big thank you to the fire department that is always there to put up the decorations & to take them down.
If you want to be involved in the development of this city celebration, then I encourage you to join BPCDC. It is not just for the businesses; they have individual memberships or simply volunteer to help that group out. One of the items that came out of discussions from previous years was the addition of a sound system, which I’m sure many feel was a massive addition to our celebration. Just keep in mind that our Holiday Celebration, as well as our 4th of July celebration, are events that will be evolving every year. If you have ideas or spare time, just let BPCDC know to get you involved.
Besides the holiday celebration but from an economic standpoint, I hope that you buy some of your Christmas gifts and support our local merchants. Remember they are the ones who sponsor our little league teams, our July 3rd & 4th celebration, the Holiday Homecoming & many other local events. We sure don’t see the big box stores sponsoring too many activities in Belle Plaine.
Please support the merchants who support our community!
On a personal note, I was unavailable to attend our annual Veteran’s Day Assembly because of the rescheduling from the snow issues on the 11th. I had an ultrasound appointment, dealing with some of the health issues from the year before. I want to thank Emma & Lilly for filling in for me, and from what everyone has told me, they did a fantastic job. Again, thank you girls for helping the community to honor & celebrate our veterans. I apologize for being absent, and I will genuinely try to be there next year. I still very strongly believe that it is an honor to stand with my hand over my heart when the National Anthem is played as not only a sign of respect for the flag. Also, as a sign of respect, honor and a way to say thank you to all the veterans who have served the United States.
The City of Belle Plaine, in coordination with the Benton County Landfill & the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG), will be the test site for a household organics management program or in other words, a home composting program. Those of you who have gardens or do a lot of flower beds may be familiar with the use of a compost bin or tumbler. The Landfill, along with the ECICOG education team, will be looking for about 50 residences to participate in the program (about 6% of our occupied households). The plan, when it goes into effect, will pay up to $75 for a compost bin and also provide a composting workshop. The entire program is still in the development stage, but if you are interested, please feel free to call city hall with your name & number so you can get on the information list. If you get interested later or want to know more as soon as we announce the information/workshop meeting, please take the time to attend.
Please give our new administrator, Steve Beck, some time to settle in before you bombard him with a zillion questions and ideas. The city council feels they made an excellent selection from the four great candidates that were interviewed. Steve comes with an excellent knowledge of how our city functions, as well as a great love for our community. He also brings new ideas and a fresh approach to the direction the city should be taking. Welcome aboard, Steve!
Congratulations, Belle Plaine, on turning out for the 2019 election. As I head into my third term, I look forward to working with all people at all levels of government and with those current citizens on our city council to make this community an excellent place for all of us to live, work, and play!
Don’t forget to get out and support the local athletes in basketball and wrestling plus the band & cheer squads that also perform. I know everyone gets busy with the holidays, but don’t wait until it is the end of the season.
Every team should have good seasons!
As always, “Go Plainsmen.” Remember it is up to all of us to make
Belle Plaine, the best hometown in Iowa!
Mayor Dave Fish – December 2019