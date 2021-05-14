Girls (17 events)
-VS senior Kayla Griffith in High Jump (3A)
-Union sophomore Aubrey Gates in High Jump (2A)
-CPU junior Jaclyn Wooldridge, CPU senior Shae Hansen and VS junior Abby Bartz in Shot Put (3A)
-VS sophomore Brylee Bruce and CPU senior Claire Neighbor in Discus (3A)
-CPU freshman Ava Maloney in Long Jump (3A)
-CPU junior Kay Fett and CPU freshman Emma Wilkerson in the 3,000m run (3A)
-Union junior Ellie Rathe in 3,000m run (2A)
-Benton 4x800 (Abby Rinderknecht, Jaden Thys, Hailee Ricklefs, Jaida Lyons) (3A)
-CPU Distance Medley (Ava Maloney, Ali Zittergruen, Laine Hadsall, Kora Katcher) (3A)
-CPU freshman Ava Maloney in 200m dash (3A)
-CPU junior Kay Fett in 1,500m run (3A)
-Union junior Ellie Rathe in 1,500m run (2A)
-Union 4x100 (Sydney Anton, Allie Driscol, Aubrey Gates, Gracie Rathe) (2A)
Boys (24 events)
-VS senior CJ Rickels in High Jump (3A)
-Benton Sprint Medley (Aidan Thompson, Sam Wallace, Jacob Brecht, Aiden Harris) and CPU Sprint Medley (Aaron Kramer, Dylan Griswold, Logan Peterson, Cole Werner) (3A)
-CPU junior Eli Larson and CPU senior Mason Bach in 3200m run (3A)
-Benton Shuttle Hurdle (Jaxson Snitker, Easton Patterson, Aidan Thompson, and Colin Buch) (3A)
-Benton junior Jacob Brecht and CPU junior Aaron Kramer in 100m dash (3A)
-CPU Distance Medley (Dylan Griswold, Cole Werner, Logan Peterson, Eli Larson) (3A)
-Benton 4x200 (Colin Buch, Sam Wallace, Aiden Harris, Jacob Brecht) (3A)
-Benton junior Aiden Harris in the 800m run (3A)
-Benton junior Jacob Brecht, Benton sophomore Sam Wallace and CPU junior Aaron Kramer in 200m dash (3A)
-Benton junior Colin Buch in the 400m Hurdles (3A)
-CPU senior Mason Bach and junior Eli Larson in 1600m run (3A)
-Union sophomore Asher Beerman in 400m run (2A)
-Benton 4x100 (Lawrence Wallace, Colin Buch, Aidan Thompson, Sam Wallace) (3A)
-Union 4x400 (Jacob Carey, Danny Petersen, Joren Fisher, Asher Beerman) (2A)
-Union freshman Sam Spore in wheelchair 100m, 200m, 400m and shot put