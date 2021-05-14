CJ jumps

VS senior CJ Rickels clears the High Jump during Thursday's 3A State Qualifying Meet at Independence. Rickels placed second in the event to automatically qualifying for the State Coed Track and Field Meet at Drake Stadium on May 20-22. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

Girls (17 events)

-VS senior Kayla Griffith in High Jump (3A)

-Union sophomore Aubrey Gates in High Jump (2A)

-CPU junior Jaclyn Wooldridge, CPU senior Shae Hansen and VS junior Abby Bartz in Shot Put (3A)

-VS sophomore Brylee Bruce and CPU senior Claire Neighbor in Discus (3A)

-CPU freshman Ava Maloney in Long Jump (3A)

-CPU junior Kay Fett and CPU freshman Emma Wilkerson in the 3,000m run (3A)

-Union junior Ellie Rathe in 3,000m run (2A)

-Benton 4x800 (Abby Rinderknecht, Jaden Thys, Hailee Ricklefs, Jaida Lyons) (3A)

-CPU Distance Medley (Ava Maloney, Ali Zittergruen, Laine Hadsall, Kora Katcher) (3A)

-CPU freshman Ava Maloney in 200m dash (3A)

-CPU junior Kay Fett in 1,500m run (3A)

-Union junior Ellie Rathe in 1,500m run (2A)

-Union 4x100 (Sydney Anton, Allie Driscol, Aubrey Gates, Gracie Rathe) (2A)

Boys (24 events)

-VS senior CJ Rickels in High Jump (3A)

-Benton Sprint Medley (Aidan Thompson, Sam Wallace, Jacob Brecht, Aiden Harris) and CPU Sprint Medley (Aaron Kramer, Dylan Griswold, Logan Peterson, Cole Werner) (3A)

-CPU junior Eli Larson and CPU senior Mason Bach in 3200m run (3A)

-Benton Shuttle Hurdle (Jaxson Snitker, Easton Patterson, Aidan Thompson, and Colin Buch) (3A)

-Benton junior Jacob Brecht and CPU junior Aaron Kramer in 100m dash (3A)

-CPU Distance Medley (Dylan Griswold, Cole Werner, Logan Peterson, Eli Larson) (3A)

-Benton 4x200 (Colin Buch, Sam Wallace, Aiden Harris, Jacob Brecht) (3A)

-Benton junior Aiden Harris in the 800m run (3A)

-Benton junior Jacob Brecht, Benton sophomore Sam Wallace and CPU junior Aaron Kramer in 200m dash (3A)

-Benton junior Colin Buch in the 400m Hurdles (3A)

-CPU senior Mason Bach and junior Eli Larson in 1600m run (3A)

-Union sophomore Asher Beerman in 400m run (2A)

-Benton 4x100 (Lawrence Wallace, Colin Buch, Aidan Thompson, Sam Wallace) (3A)

-Union 4x400 (Jacob Carey, Danny Petersen, Joren Fisher, Asher Beerman) (2A)

-Union freshman Sam Spore in wheelchair 100m, 200m, 400m and shot put

