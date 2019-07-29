The Urbana Sweet Corn Days Committee and Bully’s North would like to invite you, family, and friends to participate in our fun party bike ride in celebration of Urbana Sweet Corn Days!
The ride will start at the Urbana City Park in Urbana, IA and continue on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail toward Center Point, IA.
Bully’s North can be your first and only stop. A sandwich meal deal at Bully’s is included in the cost of registration, as well as local drink specials to celebrate our Salute to America. Entertainment will also be provided, including kids activities and specials.
Prizes will be given at Bully’s North for the best SALUTE TO AMERICA costumes and bike decorations! Show us what you love most about America!
From there, feel free to continue riding to check out other fun party spots on the trail or head back to Urbana for the Urbana Sweet Corn Days festivities.
Urbana Sweet Corn Days will have live entertainment, beer tent, food, kids activities, and more!
Follow the Urbana Visioning Committee and Bully’s North on Facebook for more details.
PLEASE NOTE:
This ride is unsupported and self-guided.
- Please remember helmets, water bottles and to ride with safety
Registration:
You may submit your Registration Form with your payment included to:
Urbana City Hall
Attn: Marcy Johnson
102 Capital Ave
Urbana, IA 52345
Registration Deadline is August 10, 2019.
Download form here:
Registration Form
Cost: $10.00 per adult $5.00 per child 12 and under (includes meal deal at Bully’s North)