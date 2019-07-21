GARRISON – The Lions Club here are raffling an unique piece of metal sculpture to benefit the Lucas Lint Education Fund Raffle.
Lint’s mother, Diane, passed away on Jan’3, also leaving behind her husband and fellow Lions Club member, Mike. Thanks to a generous donation by Ron Zimmerman, who created this piece for Mike, The Garrison Lions Club has decided to sell raffle tickets for a chance to win this one-of-a-kind metal sculpture.
Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Tickets are available at the Garrison
Farmers Market and from any Lions Club member.
The metal sculpture will be at future Farmers Markets, Garrison’s Fun Day on August 10, and other
locations including the South Amana Swap Meet when we grill there. All proceeds will go to an
educational fund set up for Lucas.
The winner will be drawn at the last Garrison Farmers Market of the season on August 26th.