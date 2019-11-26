La Porte City—Geraldine Flossie Wiles Rippel, 92, died peacefully November 20, 2019 at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Chaplain Duane Potter officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Geraldine “Jeri” was born July 7, 1927, the daughter of Roscoe and Flora Schuldt Wiles in Goodell, Iowa. She graduated from Chapin High School and in April of 1948 she married Jr. Glenn Henry. Glenn and Jeri had five children. They divorced and Jr Glenn died some years later of cancer.
Jeri was a devoted mother who worked several jobs to support her children, including working at the courthouse in Vinton for many years. On July 9, 1961 she married Donald Rippel and they farmed near Mt. Auburn until retiring.
Jeri loved to dance, sew and was always at the kitchen table writing. She could recite the alphabet backwards, from Z to A, faster than she could from A to Z. Jeri was a member of the Mt Auburn American Legion Auxiliary and served one term as president. Don and Jeri had a second home in South Carolina where they spent many winters.
She is survived by her loving children, Denise Williams, Marshalltown, Arthur Henry, Wittmann, AZ, Richard Henry, Mt. Auburn, and Judy Henry, Cedar Rapids; 29 grandchildren; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don in 2011; son, Timothy; sister, Eunice and brothers, Oliver, Billy and Wilbur.
