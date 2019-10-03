BELLE PLAINE – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg visited Kelly Plastics on Thursday as part of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.
The professional development session worked to connect Belle Plaine educators to local career resources.
Participants include the Belle Plaine High School and Middle School faculty, Kelly Plastics, Remington Seed, Iowa Mold, Frontier Co-op. Tours were conducted at each facility with the governor and lieutenant governor accompanying the group at Kelly Plastics.
The Future Ready Iowa Initiative is to help build Iowa’s talent pipeline and establish a positive relationship between local businesses and the school to more effectively prepare students for career opportunities in rural Iowa.
According to information from Future Ready Iowa, education or training beyond high school is the new minimum to earn a living wage. Careers require advanced knowledge and technical skills.
The goal of Future Ready Iowa is for 70 percent of Iowa’s workforce to have education or training beyond high school by 2025.
It will work toward making progress in:
reducing socioeconomic, ethnic and racial achievement gaps in K-12 and increasing equity in post secondary enrollment; increasing the percent of traditional age students and adult learners who earn postsecondary degrees, certificates, and other quality credentials;
how well degrees, certificates, and other credentials awarded by Iowa postsecondary institutions align with high-demand job needs and job placement rates.