VINTON _ Vinton-Shellsburg Community School Superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock told teachers and other district employees in an email on Friday that she plans to retire.
Hainstock, school superintendent for 11 years, also included a letter of resignation in her packet to school board members.
Board members met in regular session last night. Hainstock has worked with school board members to keep them informed.
“The board and I have always operated under a ‘no surprises’ format,” said Hainstock Monday morning via email.
“I have worked closely with Rob Levis and Sue Gates and shared my intentions with other board members several months ago, although they respected my request that it be my story to share.”
The Hainstocks plan to remain in the community although they will travel.
“We have made Vinton our home,” said Hainstock.
Though she can’t imagine just sitting around. Hainstock said she is not finished serving others.
“I just don’t think it will be as a school superintendent,” said Hainstock.
Here is the text of her letter.
“The Dear Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District Board of Directors:
“It is with mixed emotions that I compose and submit my letter of resignation effective at the end of my 2019-20 contract.
“Over the last 10+ years, I have been privileged to work daily with dedicated principals, directors, central office staff, teachers and support staff who have focused on providing great learning opportunities and experiences for our students as we are supported by generous and devoted parents and community members.
“During my tenure, I’ve been fortunate to work with an outstanding school board — including four talented presidents — and one of the finest administrative teams in the state. Even with the potential of several new board members after the November election, I’m confident the experienced members’ philosophy and institutional knowledge will allow the board to remain focused on meeting student needs while being fiscally responsible to our taxpayers.
“Rich and I have been embraced by the school-community. We’ve had the opportunity to help revitalize
the downtown, participate in local theater, and be active in community groups and events. We’ve enjoyed
and benefited from living in a community with strong medical system; customer-centered small businesses; active churches; and a sense of community.
“By announcing my intentions now, the board can complete the hiring process in a timely manner. I anticipate there will be a strong field of applicants — who wouldn’t want to be a part of the VintonShellsburg Community School District?!
“There’s still much to accomplish this year and I plan to remain focused on doing what’s best for the
school district and our students over the next few months. After June 30th, I’ll have plenty of time to determine what “retirement” looks like for me.
“Respectfully and with gratitude,
Mary Jo Hainstock
Superintendent
“’Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?’ — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”
Hainstock said Monday morning that “One of my priorities will be to give the new superintendent space so he/she has the opportunity to learn about the school-community and become embedded in it.
‘One of my friends who retired as a superintendent did not take on any new commitments for a year after she retired; I have set that as a goal.”