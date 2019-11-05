Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

VINTON – Characters of all sorts hit the streets of Vinton on Halloween night in search of treats. These could be found at Blessed Hope Church, Windsor Manor, The Vinton Lutheran Home, VGH Annex, Wesley United Methodist Church and, for the first time, the Vinton Public Library. Here’s a look.

Tags