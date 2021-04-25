VINTON — After talking about having a full time building inspector in Vinton for more than two years, Blake Hansen, Vinton, was sworn in as the building inspector and code enforcement officer Thursday evening during the council meeting by Bud Maynard, mayor.
Jerry Michael had served as the city’s inspector on a part time basis in the past.
Hansen will spend his week not only doing inspections and taking permits for building projects, but will also work with the city’s police department in regard to code enforcement. Hansen explained that during the first two weeks he had done a couple of inspections, but also had served some notices in the community in regard to junk cars and properties that needed to be cleaned up.
“I’ve spent the past two weeks working with Ted (Chief Paxton) going around the community,” Hansen said. “It’s been a lot of tall grass stuff with the code enforcement side in the beginning. We’re moving into addressing accumulation of garbage and miscellaneous junk.”
As a code enforcement officer in the community, Hansen will be tasked with following up on complaints from the community regarding residential and commercial properties.
“The biggest impact right away is definitely going to be getting some of the properties around town cleaned up,” Hansen said. “The town has been on a complaint based system. If nobody says anything, nothing gets done. A lot of things have gotten to the point where they just need to be taken care of.”
In other business:
-The council met with Tim Kindl regarding the Iowa Braille Sight Saving School (IBSSS) old steam plant property located on W 8th Street.
Kindl was at the meeting representing his brother, Matt Kindl who had purchased the property earlier this year.
The council spoke to Matt Kindl by phone at the first April council meeting.
At that first meeting it was explained that the city has spent more than three years trying to get possession of the property through condemnation and with plans to tear the property down. During the meeting, council directed Matt Kindl that he needed to have a structural engineer provide a report that the building was salvageable.
During last week’s meeting, Tim Kindl explained that he didn’t have all the details in regard to the property.
“I know that my brother has spoken to a couple of you,” Tim Kindl said.
Kindl confirmed that the sale of the building on W8th Street occurred without the buyers knowing the city’s intent of condemnation.
He explained that his brother had purchased the property originally with someone else, “but I understand that the partner may be selling their interest,” he stated. If that party sells the interest, Tim Kindl explained that he would be purchasing the property.
“We would like to be a part of the community,” Kindl stated. “But we know that this will take a lot of work.” Tim Kindl, along with business partners, own three restaurants in Cedar Rapids and would like to open a restaurant in Vinton. “We want to work with you (the city) and move forward with plans of opening a business here.”
Earlier in the week, Matt Kindl sent Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, an email stating that the structural engineer would be in Vinton April 30 to look at the site.
“Our attorney in this matter feels that we should allow Mr. Kindl and his engineer an opportunity to inspect the building and then meet with the council,” Ward said.
“I think we need to listen to our attorney and let the engineer look at the building,” Maynard told those present at the meeting.
“But we need to have both the report from the engineer and the property owner here at the next meeting or this done,” he added. “We need to have both or this matter is dead” and the city would continue steps of condemnation.
Kindl stated that he understood and would pass the information on to his brother.
-All members voting yes, the council approved a resolution to accept the conveyance of property from Jon and Julie Clingman.
The pair owned the lot on E 4th Street where Clingman Pharmacy was located before the business was destroyed by fire.
“This was very generous of them,” Maynard said during the meeting. “We cannot thank them enough for this gift.”