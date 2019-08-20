VINTON – The Vinton 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration kicked off Saturday in style with a grand parade, thousands of ears of sweet corn served and many smiling faces.
The grand parade took more than an hour and 20 minutes with some entries not leaving the Benton County Fairgrounds until more than 45 minutes after the parade began.
Farmer’s Savings Bank & Trust’s entry earned first place in the business division.
Second was A&W Root Beer. Third was Flowers by Nature’s Corner. Pink Heals of Eastern Iowa took first for the organization division. 2nd Place: Class of 1969. 3rd Place: VS Cheerleaders & Benton County Cattleman (tie). The Mark Happel Family received first in the family division.
The contest was judged by the Vinton Guild of the Fine Arts.
Cyrus Elwick and a couple of his friends won the medallion hunt.
Sesquicentennial Committee members and other volunteers began at 6:15 a.m. Saturday picking sweet corn which was then husked behind the Vinton-Shellsburg High School and steamed in time to be served in downtown Vinton beginning at 11 a.m.
The Army of the Southwest, a group of Civil War re-enactors made presentations throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night a great crowd enjoyed live music at Celebration Park.
On Sunday a large crowd turned out for the Cemetery Walk conducted by Rich Farmer as he pointed out historical graves.
Monday night, was Movie Night with a free showing of Monsters University at Riverside Park. Tonight, The Lantern Glow will send assorted colors of lanterns skyward. The launch will be behind Tilford Elementary School.
On Wednesday, the WallDogs arrive to freshen up some of the murals created by them 19 years ago and to create some new ones.