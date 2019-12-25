Harold Vanscoy, 75, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Kansas City VA Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hiawatha. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church, officiated by Fr. Mark Ressler. Burial with military honors will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family with arrangements.
Harold was born October 28, 1944, in Denver, Colorado, to Edward and Virginia (Callaghan) Vanscoy. He graduated from Denver High School and later graduated from Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado. Harold served honorably in the United States Army during three tours of duty in the Vietnam War. During his service, he had the distinction of serving as one of a twelve-man Green Beret unit as a medic, and also part of the elite Delta Force. Harold had been awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver Star, and three Purple Hearts for his service.
Harold was united in marriage to Kathleen “Kathy” Theis on September 17, 1993, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. After earning his degree, Harold began his medical career in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where he worked at Valley Medical and the University Of North Dakota. He later worked as a Physician’s Assistant at Vinton Family Medical Clinic until his retirement in 2011. Together with his wife, Harold also owned and operated Fiesta Fresh Salsa Company which began in the family kitchen over 20 years ago.
He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, the American Legion and VFW. Harold loved to cook and spend time with his grandchildren. He was a huge baseball fan, especially the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals. Harold and Kathy served as a host family for the Cedar Rapids Kernels. He loved to socialize and was a gifted storyteller. Harold will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Harold is survived by his wife, Kathy of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Jill (Chris) Van Horn of Overland Park, Kansas, and Amy Vanscoy (Jesse Weber) of Grand Forks, North Dakota; step-daughter, Kelly (Eric) Pulis of Aberdeen, South Dakota; grandchildren, Hannah Van Horn, Jacob Vanscoy, Leo Van Horn, Julianna Van Horn, Halle Weber, Evy Pulis, and Alice Pulis; and two nephews, Bob and Steve Vanscoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edward Vanscoy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
