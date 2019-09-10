VINTON – For a while, Heidi Lillibridge wondered if a Second Annual HeidRide to raise money and awareness for multiple sclerosis would even happen. As she put it, things were a little wonky with it.
It all came together on Saturday.
“My heart is full with the gifts the Lord has blessed me with,” said Heidi Lillibridge.
Lillibridge is battling Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, which attacks her spinal cord. It is not known how quickly it will advance. Heidi loves motorcycling with her husband, Lance, but disease affects her balance. Switching from two wheels to three, they continue to ride and decided in 2018 to organize the HeidRide.
Last year the ride culminated at Iowa Speedway but increases in fees made that impractical for a charity event. The cost would have jumped from $2,000 to $12,000.
A group from Des Moines opted to have a separate ride and promotion of the HeidRide started late.
Fifty one riders registered for the Second Annual HeidRide, leaving from Metro Harley-Davidson in Cedar Rapids at 10 a.m., and making stops at Turner Hall in Keystone, Bottoms Up Bar and Grill in Rowley, Bullys North in Center Point and ending at Wild Hogs in Walford.
Forty four donations for a raffle included a mix of gift cards, popcorn, beer and even a Barbie Doll.
“People are a lot more creative and talented then myself! Promoting their businesses or randomly giving,” said Lillibridge.
Several people gave cash donations.
“My heart is full,” said Lillibridge.
“I can’t tell you the family and friends (that are family to me) that helped Saturday, how much you all mean to me!
“I know I tell you this and post this on Facebook though – they are truly The Best people.
Lillibridge avoided thanking individuals for fear of missing someone. She did single out her husband, Lance, who has been supportive throughout the process.
“Lastly, but by no means least important, the Metro Harley-Davidson family, every rider that came out to spend their day and hard earned money with us, three police departments, and four bars that we stopped at,” said Heidi.
“A lot of these riders ride every weekend for a different cause. They are selfless and caring and have the biggest hearts!
“Give them a brake if you see a group of bikes. They could be supporting anything from childhood cancer, veterans, or Special Olympics.”