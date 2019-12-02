Cedar Rapids, Iowa — With its leadership team now in place, a newly reclassified non-profit organization covering seven eastern Iowa counties is primed to serve the nearly-100,000 older adults in the region.
Working primarily with adults ages 60+, Heritage Area Agency on Aging is designated by the Iowa Department on Aging (IDA) to serve seven counties: Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington. Heritage also serves adults of any age living with disability and family caregivers.
Heritage recently transitioned from a department of Kirkwood Community College to a 501©(3) organization and has named its Board of Directors, which includes several current and former elected officials, a former IDA Director and other successful professionals. The full Board of Directors roster can be found on page two of the attachment.
Heritage has been one of Iowa’s Area Agencies on Aging since 1971. By transitioning to an independent non-profit organization, Heritage is positioned to better diversify its funding and make its programs more sustainable in the long-term.
All of Heritage’s services empower consumers to live independently and make informed decisions regarding community-based resources.
Core Heritage programs include:
- Regional Nutrition: Encore Cafés, funding dining centers/home-delivered meals (such as Meals on Wheels), health & wellness programming
- Elder Rights: abuse intervention & recovery, legal assistance, technical trainings
- Information and Assistance for all service questions and needs
- Caregiver Support: case management, options counseling, referral assistance
A comprehensive list of Heritage services is found within the “Our Services” tab on Heritage’s website.
Heritage has been east-central Iowa’s designated Area Agency on Aging for nearly 50 years, tasked by federal law to respond to the needs of older adults facing obstacles to independent living. Heritage is also an Aging and Disability Resource Center, serving adults living with disability through advocacy and options counseling. All of Heritage’s direct services are confidential.