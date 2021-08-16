U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) was in Vinton Monday to visit with AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) members and learn about their experiences with the organization.
“It’s incredible to think people are coming from all over the country and their home base is right here in Iowa,” Hinson said. “I enjoyed peeling back the curtain and learning about the amount of work they do in their region and even in this community. I really wanted to come in and learn more about them.”
Approximately 140 members ages 18-24 serve in the North Central Region, housed in the former Iowa Braille School site. They service a 15-state area from the Dakotas to Vermont by responding to natural disasters and helping communities build projects.
Since 2008, AmeriCorps NCCC in Vinton has completed 1,361 projects in their region, including 314 in Iowa.
“There’s an advantage to us being right here,” Jessie Hurley, AmeriCorps Deputy Region Director for Unit Leadership, said.
About 30 Corps members were present for Hinson’s visit to the “Old Main” building. Hurley walked the Congresswoman through a presentation about AmeriCorps NCCC before she heard stories directly from AmeriCorps members.
“Molly from Nashville was telling me about a recent trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin and how incredibly fulfilling it was to help make a facility there sparkle,” Hinson said. “It’s incredible how mobile they are and the training they go through. We’re obviously a community that has seen some natural disasters recently. I know several community organizations that have had AmeriCorps volunteers come in and do work.”
Jake Taylor, 22, a member from Indiana, told Hinson that a stint at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank was the most impactful, even though daily tasks could be monotonous and the winter drive was long.
“You’re right. It helps feed a lot of people,” Hinson said, adding that she had stocked shelves at the food pantry.
Within the region the FEMA Corps members have completed 342 projects including four in Iowa. Within Hinson’s congressional district, AmeriCorps members have contributed 50,000 hours in Cedar Rapids, 23,500 hours in Waterloo, and 9,000 hours in Vinton.
“It’s our own backyard that we try to take care of as well,” Hurley said.
Hinson mentioned that she sits on the Appropriations Committee, which provides federal funding to keep programs such as AmeriCorp going. She wanted to understand “more about all the different aspects of service that they provide.”
“Just hearing their perspective about the projects they’ve done--filling food bags in Waterloo, working in vaccination clinics--they understand the impact of their work. Whether it’s restoration of a building all the way to assisting after the worst of disasters, they do positive work to help people.”
She teased the members when none said they planned to stay in Iowa after their term of service. The Congresswoman said it got to her to learn that the number of AmeriCorps members (more than 7,900) who have redeemed $21.7 million in education grants at Iowa colleges and universities.
“We’re grateful to have elected officials come out to see what we’re doing as a federal program. We appreciate Congresswoman Hinson taking time out of her schedule to talk with these young men and women and see how they’re benefitting the communities she represents,” Hurley said.