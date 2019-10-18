VAN HORNE – The Benton County Historic Preservation Commission met Tuesday night at the Community Center to discus projects with organizations.
Allison Hicks, a commission member, said the meeting was to be a gathering of people from different parts of Benton County. This would allow them to network.
“In my opinion, the people who are up in Spencer Grove (in norther Benton County) do not know the people who are down in Belle Plaine,” said Hicks.
“You always learn something when talking to another preservationist. Some website to go to, some place to find information.”
The session on Tuesday was by invitation only.
“The people we invited are the ones actually doing historic preservation activities,” said Hicks.