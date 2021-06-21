Fall 2011 — The Iowa Braille & Sight Saving School (IBSSS) closed its doors after more than 100 years of education and history made in Vinton. The campus continued to serve as a home for AmeriCorps under the stewardship of the Iowa Board of Regents, while also providing a pool for the local high school swim teams. But even then, most of the grounds remained unused and falling into disrepair.
“All the buildings are historic,” BJ Hobart with Hobart Historic Restoration (HHR) said. “I moved to this area 21 years ago and drove out to the Braille School because I heard so much about it. I wanted to tour it and become familiar with the campus.”
Hobart Historic Restoration is now in the driver seat of restoring and ultimately repurposing buildings on the IBSSS property transferred to them by the City of Vinton, who in turn received the property from the Board of Regents on August 27. While Vinton retained 14 of the 48 acre property for projects such as future commercial/residential lots and an emergency services building, 34 acres now fall under the ownership of HHR.
“We’re thrilled with the prospect of being able to get our hands on the property to restore it and make it purposeful again,” Hobart said. “When we first started talking to the city, they wanted someone who could take on a historic project of this magnitude. There’s a lot to do in terms of stabilization before we can make them shine again.”
HHR chose to begin their work with a unique idea: convert the old hospital into a restaurant. The Old Hospital Pub, as Hobart has dubbed it, is the second restaurant the company has created behind Bari Italian of Cedar Rapids. Bari Italian was twice voted Best New Restaurant in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Corridor area by the Corridor Business Journal. Hobart hopes to bring similar success to Vinton.
“It’s the same basic tenants that we have at the Italian restaurant in terms of everything is fresh and everything is housemade,” Hobart said. “We plan to serve sandwiches, barbeque style, pub food with Friday and Saturday night specials. We’re considering prime rib, chicken, walleye for those specials, but it will be community feedback that drives those decisions.
Crews are currently working on redesigning and opening up the interior for the building’s brand new purpose. The exterior, including restored hardware and doors, will remain the same to preserve the former hospital’s history, as will many of the buildings Hobarts will work with on the campus. A patio deck will be added on to Old Hospital Pub for patrons to enjoy their food and drinks outdoors and participate in bags or sand volleyball to be built out back at a later date.
“What we’re counting on is to do a good job in our restoration portion as well as bring a quality restaurant to Vinton,” Hobart said. “We use state and federal historic funds to help with these projects, but we also need revenue to stabilize our next projects.”
Old Hospital Pub is scheduled to be completed and open to the public by the end of July according to Hobart. The company’s focus will then move to the barn on the west side of campus. HHR will convert it into an event venue available for rent for celebrations and parties. The rec center is also on their early radar and Hobart hopes to restore the pool to better shape.
“We’re looking at Rice Hall to possibly be senior housing,” Hobart said. “We want this area to have a village feel to it once everything is said and done.”
Hobart stated she will sit down with AmeriCorps, who will lease Old Main and several other buildings until 2029, and work with the needs of the service organization in the short and long term. Old Main will be used as a museum in the future, but first security for AmeriCorps must be established for its members.
“This campus means so much to the fabric of this community’s history,” Hobart said. “There is an argument out there from people who want historic buildings to be restored to exactly the way they were. We agree with them, but unfortunately sometimes you’ve got to make some small alterations to honor the history, but also make it a place that can generate taxes for the community. We hope our way allows people to come in and be reminded of another period of time.”
In a statement to Vinton Newspapers, Hobart also addressed realtor signs near Highway 218 that block out the stone sign for the Braille School. HHR has been contacted by the individual who made the sign and plan to relocate the sign to the front lawn of Old Main if the individual is willing.