CEDAR RAPIDS _ The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight will carry 90 veterans from World War I, Korea and Vietnam to the nation’s Capitol on Oct. 15.
While there, they will visit the WWII, Korean, Vietnam memorials, Arlington National Cemetery, and other memorials.Of the 90 veteranson this flight. one is from World War II, 18 from the Korean War and 71 from the Vietnam War Era.
Veterans begin reporting in to the Eastern Iowa Airport at 5:45 a.m. on flight day with an estimated departure time of 7:15 a.m.
Estimated return time to Cedar Rapids (barring any delays) is 8:45 p.m. The community is invited to come out and welcome them home
Parking is free but people are advise to come early as the lots fill up quickly. You can park in either long- or short-term lots. When you come into the terminal, stop by and pick up your free parking pass. When you leave that night, give both that ticket, and the one you got when you pulled into the lot, to the personnel at the exit marked Honor Flight lane.
Many veterans never received a “thank you, welcome home” when they returned from their service. Here is your chance to make up for that. It is hoped a large crowd will turn out at the airport on Tuesday evening, October 15.
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is a federally recognized 501©3 non-profit organization staffed entirely by volunteers dedicated to honor and pay tribute to WWII, Korean, Vietnam Era and other Veterans.