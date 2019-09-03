VINTON – A carousel horse that once gave thousands of children a ride in Vinton is being auctioned in Rossville, Kan., on Sept. 15.
The antique wooden carousel horse with a saddle bag and sleigh bells was used on a carousel operated for many years by the Vinton Kiwanis Club.
The auction was advertised in the Collector’s Journal Newspaper (a publication of the CHB Publications in Vinton, Iowa).
Christine Kelchen, a past Kiwanis president, was contacted on if she knew any additional information on the horse. Kelchen learned the family once lived in Vinton and this wooden horse was the only one their daughter would ride.
According to an article from the Cedar Valley Daily Times in 1948, Kiwanis members traveled to Dyersville and purchased the carousel. It arrived in time for the Fourth of July and was placed in the fairgrounds. It was then permanently erected on a lot which once housed the Watson Opera House, which was behind what is now the flower shop at Fourth Street and A Avenue.
The location was known as Kiwanis Amusement Place.
Proceeds were to be used by the Kiwanis boys’ and girls’ youth service activities.
Keith Ervin, a long-time Kiwanis member, said the horses were removed from the carousel in the winter and cared for before being remounted.