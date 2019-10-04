VINTON – To introduce Vinton’s new Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Grant, Vinton Unlimited is holding an introductory workshop for potential applicants. Attendees will have the opportunity to preview the application and ask specific questions. The workshop will be Monday, Oct. 21 at 6:15 pm in City Hall.
Groups that hold community events, work to promote the City of Vinton or encourage people to visit Vinton are encouraged to attend. Requests from 501 non-profit organizations or governmental equivalent 170©(1) will be considered for the grant.
Grant applications can be submitted between November 1 and December 31, 2019. Grant awards will be announced in February 2020.
These grants will be funded from dollars received from the Hotel/Motel Tax that was passed during the November 2017 election. According to the Iowa Code, the funds must be spent on tourist and convention business in the city. Possible projects may include everything from marketing an event to developing a point of interest to attract people to visit our community. The possibilities are endless and we would love to have you join us to ask questions or talk about specific ideas.
Contact Melissa at the Vinton Unlimited office with any questions.