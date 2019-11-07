Vinton Unlimited is pleased to announce applications are now being accepted for the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) grant. This grant fund is made possible through the collection of the hotel/motel tax within the City of Vinton. Groups that hold community events, work to promote the City of Vinton or encourage people to visit Vinton are encouraged to apply. Requests from 501 non-profit organizations or governmental equivalent 170©(1) will be considered for the grant.
Grant applications can be submitted between November 1 and December 31, 2019. Grant awards will be announced in February 2020.
According to the Iowa Code, the funds must be spent on tourist and convention business in the city. Possible projects may include everything from marketing an event to developing a point of interest to attract people to visit our community.
Applications can be found on the Vinton Unlimited website (https://www.vinton.info/hotelmotel-tax-information/). Notes from the introductory workshop are also online.
Contact Melissa at the Vinton Unlimited office with any questions.