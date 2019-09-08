“For every one who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted.” (Lk 14:11)
Last weekend, members of Christian churches that use the Revised Common Lectionary heard the story in which guests invited to a wedding banquet were choosing places of honor at the table. Jesus cautions the listeners not to take the places of honor, noting someone more distinguished than themselves may have been invited. It would be better to take a lower position and be invited forward than to claim the position outright. Similarly, Jesus cautions hosts not to invite those who can repay them to dinner, but to reach out and invite those who cannot reciprocate – the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame.
Humility. It is a virtue that we recognize and appreciate in others. Most of us probably wish to be seen as humble ourselves, but one wonders where that desire comes from and what it says about us!
Many years ago a spiritual director shared with me a “Litany for Humility” that is both helpful and difficult to pray. I do not know the author of the litany, but share it with you hoping it will be a source of grace and inspiration to you as well.
O Jesus! Meek and humble of heart, hear me.
From the desire of being esteemed,
From the desire of being loved,
From the desire of being extolled,
From the desire of being honored,
From the desire of being praised,
From the desire of being preferred,
From the desire of being consulted,
From the desire of being approved,
Deliver me, Jesus.
From the fear of being humiliated,
From the fear of being despised,
From the fear of suffering rebukes,
From the fear of being falsely accused,
From the fear of being forgotten,
From the fear of being ridiculed,
From the fear of being wronged,
From the fear of being suspected,
Deliver me, Jesus.
That others may be loved more than I,
That others may be esteemed more than I,
That in the opinion of the world, others may increase and I may decrease,
That others may be chosen and I set aside,
That others may be praised and I unnoticed,
That others may be preferred to me in everything,
That others become holier than I, provided that I may become as holy as I should.
Jesus, grant me the grace to desire it.