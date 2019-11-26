VINTON – The recovery of an improvised explosive device, $40,000 in stolen property including many tools and controlled substances from a rural Atkins house remains under investigation.
Benton County Sheriff’s officials executed a search warrant at the residents the morning of Nov. 2. Collectibles, controlled substances and other items were recovered. The state fire marshal was contacted because of the recovery of the IED.
Some of the property has been reported as being missing is from the Cedar Hills Booster Club. A large amount of sports equipment for softball and baseball leagues including pitching machines, t-ball bats and other equipment.
Sheriff Ron Tippett and Sheriff’s Deputy-Investigator encouraged people to record serial numbers and photograph their items to enable them to gain repossession of recovered items. Items often recovered during an investigation cannot be returned to the owner because no way exists for a positive confirmation of ownership because serial numbers of other identifying marks have not been recorded.
Charges are pending.