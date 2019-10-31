Hillsong Worship’s new track “King of Kings” follows Scripture’s Messianic thread from OT prophecy to the Pentecostal birth of the Church. The chorus says “Praise the Father/ Praise the Son/ Praise the Spirit/Three in One/ God of glory, Majesty/Praise forever to the King of Kings.”
One theme found in several Biblical texts is the Lordship/Kingship of Jesus Christ. He is all-powerful, compassionate, wrathful, saving, gracious, and more. Repentance is required to enter His Kingdom. We’re reconciled with God and experience His eternal grace and love.
In Christ’s Lordship/Kingship we find a freedom we would not otherwise know. Freedom from sin, fear, pain, discouragement; freedom to heal spiritually, mentally, emotionally. Freedom to be devoted to His holy cause. This is diametrically opposed to the world’s idea of freedom, an absolute individual autonomy without moral boundaries. People come to believe they’re little gods with unsurpassed personal power and history is littered with the wreckage they leave behind. In submitting to the Lordship/Kingship of Jesus Christ we avoid the plunge into that particular abyss.
One part of that Hillsong tune reminds us of the paradox of Christ’s Lordship/Kingship: “To fulfill the Law and Prophets/To a virgin came the Word/From a throne of endless glory to a cradle in the dirt.” The One through whom all things were made and Who humbled Himself to the point of death (John 1:1-14; Col. 1:15-17; Ph. 2:1-11) is the only One who can free us from our sin and our illusions of omnipotence. He is King and Lord. He is our only hope in this life and beyond.
Advent reminds us anew of that hope and our utter and absolute need for His grace, mercy, love, and forgiveness. Even though we’re a bit of distance from Advent I believe preparing for it easily coincides with the Thanksgiving season. To be thankful as Christians is to acknowledge God’s blessings, especially the blessing of salvation in His Son Jesus Christ our Lord and King.
One of my hobbies is scale modeling. I started at age 9 building (with lots of help from Dad) a model of “Pappy” Boyington’s Corsair fighter plane from the TV show Black Sheep Squadron. All we had back then was a kit, model glue, paint (optional), and time. Results were mixed but it was YOUR creation and often than not it was blown up with a firecracker or shot up with a BB gun (after parts had broken off from playing with it). You saved up another $1-3 and bought another (or two).
But the times did a’change (especially the ages of us modelers). Kits now run $25-350+ depending on size, complexity, etc. There’s hundreds of paint colors, a dozen kinds of glue, resin kits, and aftermarket parts. Here’s what I’ve learned from scale modeling and how it fits into a life of faith:
1) The process can be messy; you start with between 150-800+ parts and after fitting, sanding, gluing, painting you have (hopefully) a good representation of your subject. But there can be pain; parts don’t fit or the hobby knife slips and cuts flesh instead of plastic or resin. But usually the end result is good.
2) It’s OK to step back; one kit took me a year to complete because of complexity and fit problems.
3) Find what you do well and do it; my subjects of choice are WW2 armored vehicles and figures (soldiers, etc.). As I look at what I built 10 years ago and what I built two months ago I can see where I’ve improved.
4) Perfection, in the words of a song by Francesca Battistelli, is my enemy. My perfectionist tendencies have taken a hit (in a good way) due to my hobby. A fellow modeler once said, “Aim for a 4-footer; if it looks good from 4 feet away you’ve done well” (this from a contest-level modeler who does reviews for magazines and websites).
Translating this into faith lessons means:
1) The process of Christian discipleship is messy; we need God’s grace on a daily, hourly, minute-by-minute basis. But we find unexpected beauty, growth, mercy, love, and blessing as we learn to trust God.
2) It’s OK to step back; our tendency is to try to control or influence circumstances. We know we can’t but find it difficult to “let go and let God.” We must fall into His loving embrace and let Him take care of us.
3) St. Paul wrote “Whatever you do let it be for God’s glory” (I Corinthians 10:31 [pastor’s paraphrase]). Do what God calls you to do and do it well; at the same time be willing to step outside the comfort zone and learn to be OK with your limitations.
4) Jesus said be “perfect like your Father in heaven is perfect.” The Greek word for perfect means fulfilling the purpose for which we were created. Be the best Jesus-follower you can be; the late Charles Colson, founder of Prison Fellowship Ministries (active in 117 countries) had a sign on his desk that read “Faithfulness, not success.” Faithfulness = consistency. Consistently living our faith in Christ fulfills the purpose to which He calls us. God takes all the messy pieces of our lives and forms us into masterpieces of His grace. As He does this we learn to trust Him especially when life goes crazy. We learn our limitations while growing in using the gifts the Holy Spirit gives each one of us for His glory. Finally we realize our imperfections are opportunities for God to show His amazing grace, power, love, mercy, and guidance in and through our lives. What kind of faith lessons has your job, hobby, or interests taught you?