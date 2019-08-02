Benton County will hold a special election on September 10, 2019 for Vinton-Shellsburg School District.
The polls will be open from 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM on Election Day, September 10th. Voting is limited to those voters who reside in the Vinton-Shellsburg School District.
Ballots will be tested on August 12.
Absentee Ballots will be available Thursday, August 1st at the Benton County Auditor’s Office, at 111 E 4th St, Vinton, IA 52349. Ballots may be voted there 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday-Friday.
The Auditor’s Office has begun taking requests for those voters who wish to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. The request form can be found at www.bentoncountyiowa.org or you can call the Auditor’s Office at 319-472-2365 to have a request form mailed to you. The deadline to request to have an absentee ballot mailed to you is Friday, August 30th at 5:00 PM. There will be no ballots mailed for any requests received after 5:00 PM on August 30.
Voters may submit a request for an absentee ballot by email or fax. However, the original signed copy must still be mailed to the Auditor’s Office with a postmark of August 30th or earlier and received by the time the polls close on election day. Overseas voters do not have to send their original requests. All electronic requests must include an image of the voter’s written signature.
Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Auditor’s Office. A mailed ballot received after September 10 must be postmarked on or before September 9, or it WILL NOT be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Auditor’s Office by noon on Monday, September 16 or they will not be counted. Due to the telescoped timeline, it is important for voters to mail back their ballots ASAP.
Persons who are admitted to hospitals and Health Care Facilities (HCF) within three days of the election (Saturday, September 7 through Election Day, September 10) may make a request by telephone to the Auditor’s Office (319-472-2365) and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On Election Day the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the 8:00 PM close of the polls. These ballots will be personally delivered to the voter at the hospital or HCF by two election officials who will assist the voter in voting (if requested) and return the sealed, voted ballot to the Election Office to be counted on Election Day.
Absentee ballots MAY NOT be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person at the polling place. Hand-delivered ballots need to be taken to the Auditor’s Office by 8:00 PM on Election Day, September 10.
Voter Pre-Registration Deadline: The last day to pre-register at the Auditor’s Office for this election is Friday, August 30 before 5:00 PM. Voter registration forms may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.bentoncountyiowa.org. Following the deadline and on Election Day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of Election Day Registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.
Vote Centers: On election day any registered voter of the Vinton-Shellsburg School District may vote at any of the following places in this election: Benton County Courthouse, Garrison Fire Station, and Shellsburg Legion Hall.
Election Day Registration. A person who is eligible to register to vote may do so on Election Day at the polling place for the precinct in which the person lives. The person must complete a voter registration form, sign an oath, and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence. The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and shows the person’s address on Election Day. Other acceptable forms of identity may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.bentoncountyiowa.org.
Voting at the Polls: All voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered or voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. Any voter who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID. For more information about voter ID, visit http://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call 319-472-2365.
Questions may be directed to the Auditor’s Office; our telephone number is 472-2365 or our email address is: bcauditor@co.benton.ia.us. Our location is 111 E 4th St, Vinton, IA 52349.
If you are unsure where you will vote September 10, or whether you are a Vinton-Shellsburg School District resident, the following website look-up options are available:
Use the Secretary of State’s website located at: www.sos.iowa.gov . Users may select Find my Polling Place to determine their polling place and then select the option to verify where they are registered to vote.