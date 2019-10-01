VINTON – After serving as an intern with the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD), Ryan Anderson has been hired as the new assistant director for the department.
During a meeting last week, Vinton council members approved Anderson’s hiring.
“Ryan is the first intern we’ve had that rented an apartment and lived in the community while he was working here,” Matt Boggess, VPRD director, told the council during the meeting. “While serving as intern he joined a church, he wanted to be involved in the community.” That commitment to the community and his knowledge of the department and its programs made him a strong candidate Boggess added.
“I worked with Ryan last summer,” Nathan Hesson, council member, said at the meeting. “He is very personable and I think he will be a good fit in the community.”
Boggess stated that both Anderson and his fiance are excited about moving to the community.
In other business:
-Jim Struve, Vinton resident, met with the council to discuss a request for a building permit. The Struves have purchased property on Scenic Drive and would like to build a garage.
However, because the property faces three city streets, the size of the lot doesn’t allow for any construction to meet the building setback.
Struve had originally met with the city’s Board of Adjustments to get a variance in order to build the garage.
However, the Board of Adjustment, by direction of Bob Fischer, city attorney, directed Struve to meet with the city’s Planning and Zoning (P&Z) committee.
“Bob (Fischer) suggested that this be sent to P&Z,” Drew Sallee, Board of Adjustment chairperson, said.
“City code currently has setbacks for two front property but not a three front property,” Sallee explained.
Fischer added that it may be better for the city to have setback for a three front property. Citing that having a setback rather than getting an easement for the property would be beneficial.
Chris Ward, city administrator, will be notifying P&Z members to schedule a meeting and stated that he would notify Struve of the meeting date.
“I appreciate that you are going through the proper channels,” Mayor Bud Maynard told Struve.
- A proposed ordinance was presented to the council regarding the possession of airguns or paint ball guns.
Chief Ted Paxton, Vinton Police Department, explained that the reason for the ordinance was to provide a tool for the city’s officers when dealing with individuals who are using the device as a weapon.
The draft presented to the council outlines that it would be unlawful for any person to sell an air or gas operated BB or pellet gun or pistol or paint ball gun or replica of a firearm to persons under the age of 18.
After reviewing the ordinance council members directed Ward to make a few modifications to the ordinance and put the item back on the agenda for the next council meeting.
- During his report, Ward shared that from the nine requests for quotes (RFQs) received for the proposed new emergency services facility, committee members have chosen four firms to meet and interview.
The council has spent time during the past few years discussing the possibility of combining the city’s fire department, police department and ambulance service into one facility.
A proposed site of building would be on the grounds of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving school (IBSSS) if city officials decide to purchase the grounds.
The idea of a joint facility first came up after a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) report suggested the relocation of the city’s fire department.
-Council members approved a resolution to approve the official 2019 fiscal year street finance report.
The financial report covered the time frame of July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.
“This is a report of what was spent out of our road use fund,” Ward told the council.
Ward explained the monies in the fund are based on the population of the community.