VINTON – Law enforcement officials continue their investigation into a confrontation about 4 a.m., Friday which left one person injured and two suspects in custody.
According to a release from the Vinton Police Department, they responded to 604 F Ave., but before arriving, an officer was flagged down by a male victim who had cuts on his arm and hand. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.
When officers arrived at 604 F Ave., they found two suspects who had been involved in a confrontation with the victim. Misty Meister, 40, of Vinton and Wayne Kaplan, 46, of Shellsburg were arrested. They now face several charges.
These include: Misty Marie Meister, 40, Vinton.
- Interference With Official Acts (Simple Misdemeanor), section 719.1 of the Code of Iowa
- Assault (Simple Misdemeanor), section 708.1 / 708.2(6) of the Code of Iowa
- Criminal Mischief (Simple Misdemeanor), section 716.1 / 716.6(2) of the Code of Iowa
Wayne Gary Kaplan, 46, Shellsburg.
- Assault While Using or Displaying a Dangerous Weapon (Aggravated Misdemeanor), section 708.1 / 708.2(3)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
– Marijuana, 2nd offense (Serious Misdemeanor) section 124.401(5) of the Code of Iowa
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor), section 124.414 of the Code of Iowa The victim was treated and released from the hospital. This investigation is still ongoing and additional information will follow as it becomes available.
The Vinton Police Department was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and North Benton Ambulance.
An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.