BELLE PLAINE – Rachelle Chase, an Iowa author from Ottumwa, came to Benton County on Sunday July 7. She was here as the inaugural event of the Benton County Historic Preservation Commission’s IOWA AUTHORS SERIES. She presented at the Belle Plaine Area Museum at 1 p.m. and the Benton County Service Center in Vinton at 4:30 p.m. Both events were well attended.
Rachelle Chase has written two books about Buxton, Iowa. Lost Buxton published in 2017 and Creating the Black Utopia of Buxton in 2019. They both explore life in the coal mining town of Buxton in 1900, where blacks and whites co-existed with no segregation. These books are available at Amazon, Arcadia Publishing, and Barnes and Noble.
Stay tuned for Benton County Historic Preservation Commission’s announcement of the next featured author in their IOWA AUTHORS SERIES coming this fall.