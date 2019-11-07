VAN HORNE – The Benton County Historic Preservation Commission will feature local centenarian, inventor and entrepreneur Keith Elwick as the next guest for their Iowa Authors Series, at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Van Horne Community Center.
His autobiography “AND THAT’S THE WAY IT WAS….” Explores his ancestry, upbringing and family life as well as the HAWK BILT Manufacturing story. It humbly tells of the adventures of a life well lived.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend this event. There will be a presentation as well as an opportunity for book purchase and autograph. Please join us. For more information please call (319) 436-0446 or email historicpres@co.benton.ia.us