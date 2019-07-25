Urbana, IA (August 1st 2019) – Statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor rank agricultural work as the 8th most dangerous type of work. Despite technological advances, the use of heavy equipment and machinery continues to present a safety risk to farmers and their families. Increasing the safety of our farmers must remain a focus.
The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA), in partnership with US Cargo Control, has created an event to equip farmers with the knowledge necessary to safely and efficiently transport agricultural commodities within the state of Iowa. Two members of the Iowa DOT will provide the demonstration and training.
“Regulations for the farm can vary slightly from regular over the road commerce. Being well-informed and receiving excellent training will decrease costs, increase efficiency, and most importantly, improve the safety of the farmer, employees and the general public,” states ICGA Director, Lance Lillibridge. “This is a perfect opportunity for farmers to get updated and have questions answered.”
Clickstop, Inc., owns and operates the US Cargo Control brand, and will host the event. “This is an event that will allow US Cargo Control to express how much we value the farming community,” states Clickstop CSO, Zach Schmit. “Each farmer’s safety is a top priority when doing the work that is required of them and we have the equipment, and experts, they can count on to get the job done.”
In addition to the cargo securement training from DOT officers, a member of the US Cargo Control team will provide a presentation of safe practices within equipment recovery. Timpte, Bodensteiner, Truck Country and Patten Equipment will provide the equipment for training and display.
The event, known as “Know Before You Go,” takes place Aug. 1 and will run from 9:30a-2:30p. Registration can be completed online or at the door. There is no cost to attend and is open to the public.