DES MOINES — The Iowa Division of Workers’ Compensation launched a web-based filing system for attorneys, workers, employers, and insurers. The new Workers’ Compensation Electronic System (WCES) will allow the Division to transition from paper filing to electronic filing.

“WCES will bring the Iowa work comp system into the 21st century,” said Commissioner Joseph Cortese II, Iowa Workers’ Compensation. “The new system will be easier to access for Iowans. Electronic filing will also help the agency operate more efficiently.”

Key features of the new system include:

Web-based access for users

Individual user accounts

24-hour e-filing capability

Email notifications of agency decisions and filings

For more information about the new system, visit www.IowaWorkComp.gov

