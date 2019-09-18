URBANDALE, Iowa – With school back in session and families establishing new routines, EGGsperts from some of the nation’s top egg farming states, including Iowa Egg Council, and top food bloggers have come together to share easy, kid-friendly dinner recipes to keep weeknights stress-free.
Dish on Eggs offers 24 simple dinner recipes, starring the incredible egg, that are sure to please even the pickiest eaters. As part of the campaign, consumers can also enter to win a free year’s supply of eggs and download a free e-cookbook at www.DishOnEggs.com.
“Using eggs to make dinner on school nights is a smart choice because of their extreme versatility,” said Kevin Stiles, Executive Director, Iowa Egg Council. “Eggs are easy to make and are the perfect addition to dozens of favorite kids’ recipes like the pizza and tacos featured by Dish on Eggs.”
According to a study conducted by Russell Research, 80 percent of Americans struggle to think about eggs served in any occasion other than breakfast. Dish on Eggs leverages the Incredible Eggs’ successful ‘Dinner Egg’ campaign, which disrupts the notion that eggs are only for breakfast and highlights the versatility of one of the most delicious, nutritious and easy to prepare sources of protein available.
Participating organizations in the back-to-school recipe exchange include: the Ohio Egg Marketing Program (OH), Iowa Egg Council (IA), Pacific Egg and Poultry Association (CA), North Carolina Egg Association (NC), Virginia Egg Council (VA), Chicken & Egg Association of Minnesota (MN), Michigan Allied Poultry Industries (MI), and the Colorado Egg Producers (CO).
A sampling of the featured recipes on DishOnEggs.com includes Iowa’s specific dishes:
Egg Lasagna — Add scrambled eggs to delicious lasagna for a protein-packed twist.
North African Baked Eggs with Chickpeas and Feta — Add a North African twist to your next dinner with this creative egg dish that can be on the dinner table in less than an hour.
Participating egg experts have also partnered with top food bloggers from their states to develop additional easy, weeknight recipes featuring eggs. These recipes will also be included on the website and in the free, downloadable e-cookbook. Consumers will fall in love with Gingered Whisk’s Egg Shakshuka, which features a traditional Middle Eastern dish, Shakshuka features poached eggs in a hearty, spicy tomato sauce. This easy recipe is a great weeknight meal that is ready in less than one hour! Best served with crusty bread for dipping.
“In addition to being an important part of many family’s favorite dinner recipes, eggs also offer great nutritional benefits,” said Katie Nola, Director of Marketing Communications, Iowa Egg Council. “One large egg is packed with six grams of high-quality protein and other nutrients to help students stay fueled and focused in school.”
Consumers can access all 24 egg recipes or download the e-cookbook by visiting www.DishOnEggs.com.