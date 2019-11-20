IT'S THAT TIME OF THE YEAR.........
The Vinton Police Department wants to spread Holiday cheer to community children in Vinton. The Vinton Police Department will be hosting their second annual Holiday With A Cop!
With the help of the schools, the police department will select a number of children from the local schools to participate in the program.
Officers will be paired with children for a little holiday shopping. The program will benefit both children and officers alike. The children will get to interact in a one-on-one setting with officers, which help to build trust and relationships. It is also a chance for officers to give back to their community by donating their time to help a child in need.
The goal is to give each child around $110 to spend first on things they need, and then on something they want. If the child is in need of a new coat, shoes, boots, or clothes, these will be the items that the child will select first. The child will then be able to use any money that might be left over for a gift for himself or herself, a sibling, or a gift that they can get for their family. The hope is that we can get the money to spread as far as we can so that we can get the child the items that they need to stay safe and comfortable this season, and then have some left over for them to just be a kid!
Our plan is to hold this event at our local Theisen’s on December 16th this year at 5 PM and have fundraising completed by December 11th or 12th so that we know the number of students that we will be able to have participate. Any support that you can give our program is greatly appreciated.
Checks can be written to the: Vinton Police Department and donations can be brought to the police department or call 319-472-2321 and an officer can come to you and pick it up. Thank you for your time.
**PLEASE NOTE: The Vinton Police Department will be hosting a fundraiser at Pizza Ranch Wednesday December 4th from 5-8 PM to raise money for Holiday with a Cop. Officers will be busing tables...come out and see us in action!!
Vinton Police Department
310 A Ave, Vinton IA