VINTON – It was a progress report regarding the iVinton initiative during Thursday’s meeting of the Vinton city council.
“The loop around town is about 82 percent complete,” Tom Richtsmeier, Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) director, told the council. “We have had over 1600 requests for site surveys and of those 40 percent have been completed.”
Richtsmeier reminded the council that site surveys can be conducted free of charge to the property owner. “I know of some people who have no interest in getting any service but are thinking ahead if they possibly sell their home.
“Once crews are done with all of this initial work, should someone want to sign up we can do it at a charge,” Richtsmeier explained “but they will also be put on a waiting list.
“Once we have a number of inquiries then we will have the installs done. I don’t foresee us doing those onesies/twosises,” he added.
Along with the free site survey the ductwork is being run up to the house. “The fiber won’t actually be installed until the property owner signs up for the services.
“The running of the fiber will be much easier when that time comes,” he said.
The iVinton website has information on it for the services that will be provided and costs related to those services.
“We’ve had 145 services ordered at this time. If the weather holds we could possibly be turning people on yet this year,” he said.
Richtsmeier was asked how much longer residents had to sign up for the free site survey.
“I would say at least the rest of the current year,” he said. “Patriot (the company who is handling all of the site surveys for iVinton) will continue to take requests until Central Cable has completed their work.”
The city’s telecommunications utility will provide internet, phone and cable to city for both residential and business owners.
Richtsmeier pointed out that when looking at the services “pricing is set to be paying back for service for the long term.
“That’s what municipal utilities do,” he said. “Some companies are looking at payback in three to six years where the utility is looking at the 30 year payback.”
The central office for the service is located on the city parking on E 4th Street. “This is the heart and brains for the service,” he said. From that location lines will run out to each of the six zones covering the city. “Right now we are waiting for the electronic equipment to be installed in the hub.”
The iVinton office is located on 1st Avenue. The office will be staffed by three individuals. “Each of them are well versed in customer service and are excited about the opportunities,” he added.
In other business:
-Council members received and ‘regretfully’ accepted the letter of resignation of Rick Erickson, City of Vinton Street Superintendent.
“I would like to inform you that I will be retiring effective Dec. 31, 2019. My last day of work will be Nov. 27,” Erickson stated in his letter to the council.
“After 40+ years of employment with the City of Vinton, I look forward to enjoying my retirement.”
“We will definitely miss this young man and wish him well in retirement,” Vinton mayor Bud Maynard said.
“Rick has definitely done a lot for this city,” he added.
-A letter from Vinton Police Chief Ted Paxton recommended that Police Officer Alex Gutierrez receive the Senior Police Officer status.
“I have had over two years to observe Office Gutierrez and my recommendation is for the City Council to approve this designation for Officer Alex Gutierrez at this time,” the letter stated.
- A work session for Sept. 26 was set at 6 pm. for the council to meet with EOR Engineers.
The firm is asking to meet with the council to go over the plan for the wetland project for the Corbett property.
The wetland will be located west of the high school on the south edge of the community.