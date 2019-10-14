VINTON – The neighborhood iVinton office got an update this week with the installation of its logo on the building front at 412 1st Avenue. The office has been open for a couple of weeks with hours of 8 am-5 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 8 am-7 pm on Thursday and 8-11 am on Saturday. Those who stop this Saturday morning, October 12, will be treated to a cup of coffee and a doughnut.
Office signage is another step in the continuing process of building the much-anticipated fiber communications system for the local community. The network includes internet, telephone, and TV. Staff members Angie Wittmer, Tyneal Herger, and Cherly McLaughlin have started assisting residents with the three-step sign up process.
To sign-up for service, residents need to complete these three steps: 1.) Ask for your site survey by visiting. 2.) Call Patriot to schedule your survey. 3.) Place your order for services with no payments until you’re connected.
Installations for service should begin in late December 2019 or early January 2020. Residents who sign-up now will have no payments until after the installation is complete and services start. Benefits to the local service include unlimited data with no data caps. And the price listed for iVinton service is not a promotional price. Many popular internet providers will offer an introductory price with planned increases as an incentive for customers to commit to multi-year contracts. iVinton does not require a contract. The iVinton network will have exceptional reliability for work, working from home, and entertainment. There are two backup electrical systems, and there will be a fiber route into town from the North and another from the South. We will also have a primary internet carrier and a backup.
For any questions or for those who would like assistance in signing up for service, visit our helpful staff at 412 1st Avenue. Hours are 8 am-5 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 8 am-7 pm on Thursday and 8-11 am on Saturday. You may also call 319-472-3255, send an email to neighbors@ivinton.com, or live chat during office hours on our website, www.ivinton.com.