VINTON – The mission of SHIIP (Senior Health Insurance Information Program) is to “advocate for, inform, educate and assist consumers on Medicare and related health insurance issues so they can make informed decisions and access resources to address their needs”.
Next year nearly 25% of Iowa’s population will be age 65 or older and in need of making decisions regarding their healthcare. Many are drowning is a sea of information but are not well-informed. It is the goal of SHIIP to assist.
Since retiring in 2016 Jennie has volunteered over 2300 hours to help people understand their Medicare options. The number of people she has worked with has grown steadily to where she has helped over 900 people since she “retired” in 2016 and has saved them over $610,000 in healthcare costs. She is one of 372 Iowa SHIIP volunteers who work tirelessly to help people make informed decisions. Across the state in 2018 SHIIP volunteers donated 44, 765 counseling hours, had 44, 765 contact hours with 68, 246 clients which resulted in savings of $32,656,963.
If you are going on Medicare or are currently enrolled but would like to review your options, Jennie would be happy to talk to you, but you need to hurry because open enrollment ends on December 7th. It would be time well spent. Her phone number is 472-2544.