VINTON – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, came to Vinton on Friday for a brief stop at La Reyna Mexican Restaurant.
Rosemary Schwartz, Benton County Democrat Party chairman, introduced Dr. Biden to those assembled, telling that she first met Joe Biden on her mother’s birthday in 1987. The meeting was at the old Cafe 218 on Highway 218. The group sang “Happy Birthday” to her mother.
“She remembers that to this day,” said Schwartz.
Scwartz said what she admires most about Dr. Biden is her commitment to education and improving conditions for everyone. While her husband was vice president, Jill Biden continued teaching at a community college and working on the role of community colleges continuing to work for the best, most educated workforce in the world.
“That is so important for a state like Iowa,” said Schwartz. “In the Biden administration our region won’t be an afterthought. Joe will help rural economies stand up for ethanol producers and fight for trade policies that expand the market.”
Dr. Biden said she still teaches and grades the papers of her students while out on the campaign. She thanked everyone for coming.
“As I travel around this country and actually the Sate of Iowa I talk a lot about Joe’s vision he wants for America and what he wants to do for America,” said Dr. Biden.
She asked people to imagine the summer of 2021.
“The news is not about some late night tweet storm but rather how the new administration is offering university prepay for our young children so we can create equality in education,” said Dr. Biden.
“It is about they are building on the ACA (Affordable Care Act) and what went right with it, but it is offering you to stay on your own insurance if you want to stay on it. It is talking about this new administration and how we are finally taking on the NRA and so we can stop the violence and keep our children safe in our schools.”
Dr. Biden said that’s something she deals with every day. She tells her students in college to have a plan in case an active shooter comes into the school.
There will be a positive feeling and people will want to hear what the president has to say.
“Hopefully, that President, that administration is going to be Joe Biden’s administration,” said Dr. Biden. “He is going to be a president that you can be proud of and that you want your kids to look up to.”
Dr. Biden said no matter who people vote for, they must elect a Democrat to change the direction of the nation. She said this is the time to decide.
“There is an urgency to this,” said Dr. Biden.”Don’t you see it? We can’t be complacent. We can wait and say maybe in December I will commit to someone. You have got to get out there now. You have got to decide who you want to vote for.”
People should caucus for her husband and vote for her husband, said Dr. Biden, because he will sign the Paris agreement on climate change. He knows all of the world leaders. He does not need to learn the job.
“He’s ready to go,” said Dr. Biden. “He has experience. He has done this job.”