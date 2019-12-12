A lifelong Atkins resident recalls old Iron Horse dangers and early Maytag days.
During Jim Koehn’s formative years, a street north of town called Railroad was never to be crossed, as it divided the small residential community to the south, from perils on the other side.
As a boy, Jim was free to explore everywhere except near the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific rail line with deep gullies for good reason; as he could have slipped and fell on the tracks, been struck by a passing train, or witnessed a brutal attack like the one before his time in 1932 when a transient was struck on the head with a heavy, rusty metal object while sleeping on an abandoned caboose near Atkins (Cedar Valley Daily Times). Not all parents were as cautious as Jim’s, like a mother working in the cafe near the tracks owned by the Milwaukee, who let her kids run all over and play near the roundhouse and train yard.
There were large crews of strangers in town when they were needed for big Milwaukee RR projects at this hub. And, while taverns loved these hard working, hard drinking people, others locked their doors and stayed away from them. “Railroad crews were rough and did a lot of drinking,” Jim said.
The railroad had bunk cars, where some railroad workers would sleep; others would stay in a bunkhouse set up for 20 or 30 people used to capacity. Despite dangers on the other side of the tracks, Jim felt safe growing up in Atkins. This was due to his dad’s insistence he follow safety rules and to the fact he had relatives living on every corner and a few in between. "I was related to everybody in town," he said.
Jim said his grandfather John Koehn was an interesting man with a 6th grade education who loved to read; he also patented a rope cutter. The former farmer and wife Hulda Keiper Koehn built the J. and H. Hardware facility in 1917 with cement block (the name was later changed to Koehn Hardware) after moving to Atkins from Deep River, Iowa, so she could be closer to her relatives.
The tall, two story building was dedicated in 1918 and still stands in the heart of the bed and breakfast community. Several large windows were replaced with smaller ones, outside wooden steps to the second floor were built, a clock was added to the top of the structure and indoor plumbing was installed since its original construction. When Jim was growing up, there were two grocery stores, two banks and a post office in town. The downtown was quite lively, and his dad would keep the store open til 9:00 p.m. during concerts and sporting events. There was no city water until 1932 and some people were still using outhouses into the 1950’s, he said.
John Koehn became one of the first Maytag and Lennox dealers with total company sales and service spanning over 50 years. Jim said the hardware business was good in those days, selling everything from nails, hinges, small appliances, washers, dryers, pots and pans, dishes, glassware, guns and paint. The entire south wall was 75 feet deep, with old hardware, fancy 30 to 40 feet wide oak cabinets, nail bins and bolt bins. Back in the 1920’s and ‘30’s, furniture and chairs were sold but became discontinued as plumbing and heating grew.
Jim's dad Merlon Koehn's obituary states he served in the Army during WWII and earned the Purple Heart. After returning to Atkins in 1945, he began working for his father John in the hardware business and in 1954 they became partners. Merlon took sole ownership in 1958 until retiring in 1978.
According to Jim, he lived with his parents Merlon and Kathleen and siblings Robert, Janice and Donna, over the Koehn Hardware storefront on Main Ave. And, as a young lad, Jim’s days were consumed with sweeping red sawdust laden with chemicals, dust and dirt off the hardware store’s unfinished wooden floor each morning and doing other chores instead of playing with his friends. “At the time, I resented how I lived and what I had to do,” he said.
Jim learned how to repair anything they sold including the old ringer type washers. “We would pick up the appliance at the customer’s house and return them,” he said.
Moreover, back when they started in the plumbing and heating business, they could not buy premade heating pipes and the back room was used for plumbing work and the floor was soaking in cutting oil. While the odor was not harsh, it was something they could not get rid of. They would also cut galvanized tin for furnace work.
Jim recalls as a teenager going home covered with coal dust like a miner after installing furnaces with his dad in the summer time. He said many heating systems moved from coal to fuel oil in the 1960’s, so tearing out old coal furnaces included busting up heavy cast iron to get them out the door. Merlon went to business college to learn bookkeeping and to the Lennox and Maytag factories to learn how to repair them. One new plumbing and heating installation they worked on in the area was at the Ced-Rel when it was being built as a restaurant and nightclub.
Koehn Hardware also sold a lot of paint. They would use shakers and chart formulas in an area half the size of Menard's paint department; the smells lingered in a similar fashion. Jim learned the art of mixing colors from his dad and grandfather as soon as he was old enough to pick up a can of paint. And, by the time the hardware store closed its doors, there was a four-foot square table set up in the back for replacing glass for windows and picture frames.
Closing the store became necessary, as it was too hard for them to compete with stores in Cedar Rapids, like Mays Drug Store, where folks could get toasters and irons cheaper than Koehn Hardware could buy them wholesale. K-Mart and Sears also took a lot of the hardware business, which included selling shovels, rakes and garden tools. "Toward the end, we couldn’t compete," Jim said.
Jim has always been handy and the things he learned from his grandfather and father has helped him as an aircraft mechanic in the military, while working on used cars and doing metal working, etc. He continues to keep his mind and fingers busy since retiring from Rockwell Collins in Dec. 2004, after working there 40 years as a machinist and electronic technician. He said he learned to appreciate the good work ethic and experiences of his childhood there, before that, he took them for granted.
Jim has two children, one lives in Texas, the other in California. He said he enjoys visiting them and his daughter wants him to move closer to her, but for now, he is content to stay in Atkins where he can work on his hobbies in his own backyard. "It has been a good life," he said.