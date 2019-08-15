Keep Iowa Beautiful received a $7,500 grant from ITC Midwest to encourage student volunteerism for community service throughout Iowa. The grant will be used to support the Keep Iowa Beautiful (KIB) programming to connect community service needs with the personal interests and values of students.
“We are very grateful to receive this support from ITC, which will be used to enhance our programming to improve the beauty of Iowa’s countryside and communities across the state. This grant will help create opportunities for students to volunteer for the community service activities that match their own interests and values,” said Kevin Techau, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful.
Through the ITC Charitable Giving Program, ITC Midwest makes contributions to local nonprofits as part of the company’s commitment to the many communities it serves. ITC supports qualified nonprofit organizations whose programs and projects emphasize the company’s focus on education, environmental stewardship, social services, and health and wellness.
“ITC is pleased to provide this funding to Keep Iowa Beautiful and its programs to encourage volunteerism and community service,” said ITC Midwest Local Government and Community Affairs Regional Manager Troy Weary. “Communities around the state have been highly supportive of ITC’s efforts to improve the regional electric transmission system. We’re pleased to give back by supporting the beneficial programs at Keep Iowa Beautiful.”
About Keep Iowa Beautiful
Keep Iowa Beautiful was established in 2000 by Governor Robert D. Ray and Donald F. Lamberti becoming the 23rd State Affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. It is a 501c3 charitable organization partnering with community leaders, government entities, economic development agencies, local businesses and school districts to transform Iowa communities through enhancement and improvement efforts. KIB is helping build stronger communities to develop sustainable futures. For more information see our web page at www.keepiowabeautiful.com
About ITC Midwest
ITC Midwest LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC), the nation’s largest independent electricity transmission company. ITC Midwest operates more than 6,800 circuit miles of transmission lines in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri. ITC’s focus on transmission and grid development drives operational excellence and delivers superior value for customers, communities and other stakeholders.