“Keystone is a very generous, caring community,” said St. John’s Lutheran Church Parish Assistant Donna Busch.
Busch, Kelsey Ritscher, Amie Slapnicka and Rebekah Wright, with Pastor Andy Wright’s support, began one of 17 Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregational Swaddling Clothes programs in the church’s lower level at 201 Fourth Avenue, Keystone.
The first “shopping day” for Swaddling Clothes visitors in Keystone was held September 14 and will continue on the second Saturday of each month thereafter.
The next one is scheduled for Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. Shoppers should enter through the doors on the SE corner of the church and Busch suggests they watch for cancellations or postponements on the Swaddling Clothes—St. John Lutheran Church Keystone, Iowa Facebook page during inclement weather.
This all-volunteer program is free to everyone; not just Keystone residents, and is in keeping with St. John’s overall mission and vision to share the mercy of Christ with neighbors through gifts of clothing, food, friendship, and the forgiving Word of God, Busch said.
Goods offered are gently used clothing, newborn to size 10 (boys and girls), maternity clothing, unexpired car seats, highchairs, cribs, toddler beds, dressers, breast pumps, swings, baby blankets, a sleeve of diapers and baby wipes for each child who needs them, etc. Good, used toys are also now offered to help with Christmas giving for children.
During their first visit, shoppers are asked to fill out a one-time form with basic information, like address, email address, ages of children, and what specials items are needed. The email and phone number information is then used for sending reminders of the next shopping day. After the initial visit, individuals are able to take what they need by signing in.
Single moms, grandparents raising grandchildren and two-parent households were among the 19 families Swaddling Clothes of Keystone has helped since September. Busch said they are glad to see them return, as inventory changes monthly.
Volunteers also try their best to find large items like the much requested chest of drawers and beds. While shoppers are never questioned about income, they are asked to return large items if still in good condition, when they are no longer needed.
Busch and her husband have delivered some larger items to a couple of families who had no way of hauling them home. “They are so thankful and appreciative for the items they are receiving and very pleased with the condition of the items they have received,” she said.
According to Busch, the Swaddling Clothes program positively affects both the recipients and those helping to fill their needs. And, while there are too many volunteers to list, each one is important. “We have those who donate items, do laundry (we wash all clothing coming in), make minor repairs if needed like sewing buttons, those who work on shopping days, clean larger items like strollers and cribs,” she said.
Donations can be dropped off at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Keystone, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. or by appointment by calling the church at 319.442.3514. “Donation forms needed for taxes are available on request.”
For more information visit www.stjohnkeystone.org or click Like on their Facebook page.