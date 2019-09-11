Just out of Dublin’s city center resides an imposing symbol of tyranny and suffering through Ireland’s past. Kilmainham Gaol was built in the 18th Century to house both the hardened and petty criminals of Dublin, the second city of the British Empire.
The cells of the original gaol were built from limestone; as a result, chill inside goes straight through a jacket. Hence the cold, something that I noticed immediately upon entry. In the earliest dated part of the prison, there was little light, and the cells would house men, women, and children alike. The youngest inmate ever housed here was little boy sent to prison for begging during an Gorta Mor or the “ Great Hunger.” He was just 5 when he was housed here.
An Gorta Mor or the “Great Hunger” better known in the United States (US) as the Irish Potato Famine ravaged the potato crop of Ireland during the 1840s. During this period, the gaol stood as a haven. People would commit crimes just so they could be off the streets and have a hot meal. When the prison became overcrowded during the Great Hunger, the prison officials decided to cut the rations of prisoners to try and dissuade people from committing crimes. This was a far cry from what was actually needed — humanitarian aid from the British crown.
By the end of the famine, the population had been nearly demolished. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, 8.4 million people had once lived in Ireland at the start of the famine in 1844 had fallen to 6.6 million by 1851.
In 1916, in the thick of World War One, a group of Irishmen were sick of the mistreatment by the British. Patrick Pearse, his little brother William, Joseph Plunkett, James Connolly, Michael Mallin, and several more brave souls. Started a rebellion that was, at the time, was unpopular by the general public. Little did these men know that they would become martyrs for an independent Ireland.
The rebellion itself was defeated quickly by the British armed forces. The general public was not thrilled about another uprising taking place in Dublin. The Irish already have a rocky relationship with the British; another rebellion did not help smooth over that relationship. It wasn’t until the first few leaders were court-martialed, convicted, and executed, did public opinion began to change.
What changed their minds was hearing about the wedding of Joseph Plunkett and Grace Gifford. This young couple was married for less than 24 hours before Plunkett faced the firing squad. Shortly after another incident further melted the hearts of the public. James Connolly was a commander for the resistance and was injured during the revolt. He could barely stand and was sent to the hospital to be cared for. Connolly’s injuries became infected and were already at death’s door when the British decided to make a dying man face the firing squad.
None of the families that had a loved-one executed for their role in the rebellion ever received their loved ones remains. All of the men that were executed were buried side by side in a mass grave in Arbor Hill. This final insult to Irish morning lit the fuse and finally changed popular opinion about the rebellion.
This prison was finally shut down in 1924. Today it still stands to remind Dubliners and visitors alike of the painful past of Ireland.