VINTON – Emma Arnold and Emma Arnold of the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA spoke Tuesday, Oct. 22, to members of the Vinton Kiwanis Club about their activities and the anticipation of attending the National FFA Convention this week in Indianapolis.
The FFA members leave for nationals today. Students departed at 4 a.m.
The next big event is the State Convention in April in Des Moines.
“We do a lot of traveling but it is all about learning how to be a leader and learning how to do different things,” said Wiley.
Wiley works at Nature’s Corner and that counts toward her SAU activities. She also rents land from her father, Todd. She makes the decisions, plants the crop, operates the machinery and other tasks.
“It’s a lot of learning but it is also a lot of fun,” said Wiley.
The VS FFA has 275 members, according to Arnold. The structure is such that if a student enrolls in FFA the courses include Ag 1 A&B, aqua science, animal science, advanced animal science, veterinary medicine, agriculture business, greenhouse management.