VINTON – The Vinton Noon Kiwanis board has approved moving forward with the following: Members ordering a Kiwanis Shirt, volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign and having a float for the Christmas Parade.

Board members also discussed sponsoring a Kids Fisherie in June at Rodgers Park during the free fishing weekend. This would be a new project working with the Benton County Conservation personnel.

Upcoming Events

Friday, Oct. 4 – High School Football Parking

Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Kiwanis Red Kettle Day at Fareway

Thursday, Nov. 21 – Christmas Parade Float

