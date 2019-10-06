VINTON – The Vinton Noon Kiwanis board has approved moving forward with the following: Members ordering a Kiwanis Shirt, volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign and having a float for the Christmas Parade.
Board members also discussed sponsoring a Kids Fisherie in June at Rodgers Park during the free fishing weekend. This would be a new project working with the Benton County Conservation personnel.
Upcoming Events
Friday, Oct. 4 – High School Football Parking
Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Kiwanis Red Kettle Day at Fareway
Thursday, Nov. 21 – Christmas Parade Float