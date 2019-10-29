VINTON — The proposed splash pad for Vinton’s Kiwanis Park was a topic of discussion during last Thursday’s Vinton council meeting.
Tom Lindauer, a member of the Vinton Parks & Rec Department (VPRD), came with an ask for the council. Lindauer and other board members were asking for an additional $100,000 for the department’s budget in the coming fiscal year.
Lindauer reminded council members that department staff approached the council in 2016 with a plan to build a splash pad at Kiwanis Park.
“There was fund raising done in the community,” and the local Kiwanis chapter to help with the cost of the splash pad, Lindauer said.
At that time “I didn’t realize the city didn’t own the park,” Lindauer said Thursday.
“We (the VPRD board) were asked to be patient during discussions,” he added.
Those discussions were related to the State of Iowa’s Board of Regents proposal to sell the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) grounds to the city.
Lindauer asked if the city did indeed own the land where Kiwanis Park currently sits.
Robert Fischer, city attorney, explained that the city had entered a current lease with the Board of Regents which will allow for the construction of the splash pad, but the city does not yet own the property.
Lindauer questioned the council if the Board of Regents had not promised to sell the park to the city.
He was told that yes, city officials had been told that the park would be sold to the city. But at this point, that sale has not been forthcoming.
Matt Boggess, VPRD director, explained that the department has $150,000 earmarked for the construction of the splash pad. But the department is asking for the council’s support of another $100,000 in the department’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
The department has let bids three times looking for a contractor to build the pad.
“In each case, the submitted bid came in much higher than the engineer’s estimate,” Boggess said.
“The City of Fairfax recently let bids for a project,” Boggess said. “That bid was $100,000 over the estimate.”
“We are here to get the support of the council,” Lindauer said. “If we wait for February, when the budget is approved then we are going to have to wait until 2021 before construction could start.”
Boggess reminded the council that the final piece of the puzzle was the slab for the splash pad.
“We need a date to go to the dance,” Boggess said. To make the idea of a splash pad a reality in the community “we need someone to pour a 5000 square food cement pad with electrical and plumbing.”
Since the years that have passed, the department has raised funds and purchased the pieces to put in the splash pad.
The pair was asked about looking for local contractors to take on the project.
“We did approach local contractors,” Boggess said. But after discussion among some of those parties “it was decided that this may be a project bigger than some wanted to take on,” he added.
With the fundraising done in the community, Lindauer told the council that the VPRD was concerned “that people who gave money for the project would eventually believe that monies were not handled properly.”
“We cannot give you an answer this evening,” Tami Stark, council member, said during the meeting. “This was a discussion item on tonight’s agenda.
“But I hope that you realize that you have the full support of the council for this project,” she added.
“We’ve come so far,” Mayor Bud Maynard, stated. “We are not going to let this die.”