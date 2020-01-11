Sports Editor
Nearly a year after its parent company bought a parcel of land in Vinton, Kwik Star is finally set to begin construction of a new storefront.
Kwik Trip Inc., a Wisconsin-based convenience store company, purchased 3.27 acres of land on West 13th Street on Aug. 9, 2019 for $561,052.00 from Thiesen Supply Inc. Thiesen originally bought the location back in August 1995 for $80,000.
John McHugh, the director of public relations for Kwik Trip Inc., said construction on the new combination store and gas station is set to begin on March 23 this year and wrap up on August 7. He also said the planned Kwik Star could provide a small boost to the local economy.
“On average, most of our stores have about 40 workers,” McHugh said. He also said that, at minimum, 40 percent of pre-tax profits go to employees.
McHugh said with the average family planning grocery shopping trips every two weeks, the proposed Kwik Star will serve to fill in the gaps with many of its products being made in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
“We’re the destination for those commodities,” he said. “They’re all on the shelves within 24 hours [of manufacture].”
Company officials from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, had planned a trip to Vinton to discuss the logistics of the project back in January of last year. Former city councilman Ron Elwick and Vinton street department manager Rick Erickson said developers had hoped additional businesses would locate into the lot next to Thiesen’s, according to Vinton Newspapers’ Faith Ann Brown.
The store will be built at the intersection of 13th Street and South K Avenue. McHugh said the grand opening for the new convenience store will likely be within a week of its construction being completed.