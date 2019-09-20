VINTON – The Vinton American Legion 57 George G. Luckey Post celebrated its birthday on Tuesday and marked the 100th anniversary of the creation of the National American Legion organization.
Legion Auxiliary members provided the meal and served the birthday cake.
James Kessler, Department Commander, said American Legion members can be proud of what they have accomplished for the veterans and young men and women leaving the service today. The G.I Bill has been reworked to help it work more effectively in the future.
“It has been a tremendous deal,” said Kessler. “If not for the American Legion, we probably would not have the VA Health Care System.”
The American Legion has been the strongest voice in Des Moines and in Washington D.C. in advocating the needs of the veterans.
In the early years, most of the people working for veterans in Washington D.C. were veterans. Kessler said that is not the case in the modern era. It is important for American Legion members to maintain their membership numbers.
“When we lose our voice (with legislators), we lose what benefits we have,” Kessler.
Kessler said his motto was onward and upward because that is the only way they can go.
“We want to go onward and upward for what we do for our American Legion, what we do for our children and youth, for what we do for our veterans who have served or are serving,” said Kessler.
His goal is to make certain there is a strong organization so there is a strong military, better benefits for veterans and better VA health care.